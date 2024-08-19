Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases 12,213 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 758,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 529,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,533,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 400,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $11,729,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAKE. Citigroup raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.62. 74,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,838. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

