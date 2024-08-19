Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases 24,852 Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 469,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Enviri were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,968,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviri during the fourth quarter worth about $3,744,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter worth $3,124,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri Stock Performance

Shares of NVRI remained flat at $11.31 during mid-day trading on Monday. 39,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Enviri Co. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.