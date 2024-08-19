Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases 25,178 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 828,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

