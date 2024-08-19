Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases 9,230 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Silgan were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,921,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,224,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,462,000 after acquiring an additional 598,472 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,884,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,776,000 after acquiring an additional 322,511 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Silgan by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,466,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,123,000 after purchasing an additional 246,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,584,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE:SLGN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 41,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

