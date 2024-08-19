Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.12. 269,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

