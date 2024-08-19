Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 14,173 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.
HST traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.63. 759,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,733. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
