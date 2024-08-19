Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,921 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,945,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.05. The stock had a trading volume of 244,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,656. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

