Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 2,329 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,234,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after purchasing an additional 842,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,522,000 after acquiring an additional 615,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,522,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AAP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AAP stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.20. 119,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,707. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

