Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 2,651 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 559,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.82. 23,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $82.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

