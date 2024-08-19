Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 39,892 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,892 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,010,000 after acquiring an additional 84,689 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,183,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 51,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 229,144 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,294,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 692,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 120,664 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 43,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,938. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.77. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

