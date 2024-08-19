Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 427 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Carter’s by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Carter’s Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $64.44. 40,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,901. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.12. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $564.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.