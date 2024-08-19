Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Update

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 11,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,376 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Legend Biotech by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,134.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEGN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 70,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.38.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

