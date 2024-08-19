Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.95

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.95 and last traded at C$27.51, with a volume of 3653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Leon’s Furniture Trading Up 1.5 %

Leon’s Furniture Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

