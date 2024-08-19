Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,760,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 28,450,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LESL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,583. The company has a market cap of $598.57 million, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

