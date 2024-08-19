Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $1,855,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after acquiring an additional 160,460 shares during the period. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,570,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,551.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 131,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

