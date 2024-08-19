LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

LifeMD Stock Up 0.6 %

LFMDP opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

