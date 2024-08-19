Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Given Consensus Rating of “N/A” by Brokerages

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the zero brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several research firms have recently commented on LINE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LINE
Insider Activity at Lineage
Lineage Price Performance
Shares of LINE opened at $83.97 on Monday. Lineage has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $89.85.
About Lineage
Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lineage
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is YETI Stock an Outlier or a Sign of a Strong Brand?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The Worst May Be Over for Cisco After Beating Estimates in Q4
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.