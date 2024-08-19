Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Given Consensus Rating of “N/A” by Brokerages

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the zero brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several research firms have recently commented on LINE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company.

In other Lineage news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINE opened at $83.97 on Monday. Lineage has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $89.85.

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

