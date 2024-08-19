Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Get Lineage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LINE

Lineage Trading Up 3.5 %

Insider Activity at Lineage

Lineage stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.93. 372,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,389. Lineage has a 1 year low of $80.15 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.