Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.
In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.
