Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LINE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

LINE stock opened at $83.97 on Monday. Lineage has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $191,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lineage

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

