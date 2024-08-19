Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Down to $14.11

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $8.95. Liquidia shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 4,543,222 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on LQDA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Liquidia in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $727.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,217.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,437 shares of company stock worth $268,549. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $33,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $120,000. DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

