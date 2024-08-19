Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Short Interest Update

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,500 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 452,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,340,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 410.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.9 %

Littelfuse stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.98. 11,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,549. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

