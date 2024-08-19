Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $560.11. The stock had a trading volume of 188,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,707. The company has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $564.22.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

