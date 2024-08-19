Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $181,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $558.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.80. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $564.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

