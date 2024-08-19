Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Up 11.6% in July

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,300 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 521,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOMA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $7.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

