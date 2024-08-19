Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $363.69. 899,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,187. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $360.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.23.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

