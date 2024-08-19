Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Onestream (NASDAQ:OS)

Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

OS opened at $28.90 on Monday. Onestream has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Onestream news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 in the last 90 days.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

