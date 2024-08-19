Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.27

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.27 and last traded at C$26.20, with a volume of 12585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUG. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.73.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LUG

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.