Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 61,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $115.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.80.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

