Marshall Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,991,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3,705.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 219,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 213,270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 588,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,262 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 128,470 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $43.79 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

