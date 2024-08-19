Marshall Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,751.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,554.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1,367.83. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $1,818.02.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $38,618,138. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,515.82.

View Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.