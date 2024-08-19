Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,442,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,333,000 after buying an additional 94,312 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,874,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $558.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

