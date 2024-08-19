Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,582 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

