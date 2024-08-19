Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after purchasing an additional 313,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 702.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 390,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 342,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $106.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $107.93.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.