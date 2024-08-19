Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 251 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $120.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

