Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 413,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,827 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 238,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 152,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

