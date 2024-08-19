Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,624,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $353.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at $883,278.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,278.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $8,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,477,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,650 shares of company stock worth $42,919,845. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.