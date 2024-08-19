MBL Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in Adobe by 517.1% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 947 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 36,463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 5.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 18.1% in the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $553.46 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $537.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.