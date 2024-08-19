MBL Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,684.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $157,000.

BATS:POCT opened at $38.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

