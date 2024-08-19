McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price Up 2.8% After Analyst Upgrade

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $320.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. McDonald’s traded as high as $286.66 and last traded at $286.36. Approximately 1,380,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,553,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.49.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

Get McDonald's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.