MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. MercadoLibre traded as high as $2,024.16 and last traded at $2,024.16, with a volume of 98846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,977.97.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,045.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,691.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,630.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.