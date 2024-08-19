MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $2,300.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,045.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $46.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,024.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,254. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $2,024.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,691.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,630.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 92.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 44.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

