Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Alembic Global Advisors

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.68. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

