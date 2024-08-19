Meridian Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $159.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.39. The stock has a market cap of $383.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.