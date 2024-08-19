Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 56,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.8 %

META opened at $527.42 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $542.81. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $500.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.89, for a total value of $8,599,692.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,302,513.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peggy Alford sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total transaction of $503,908.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.89, for a total value of $8,599,692.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,302,513.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,174 shares of company stock valued at $175,146,777. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

