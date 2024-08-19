Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Metals Acquisition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Metals Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.85 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 35,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,516. Metals Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Metals Acquisition by 54.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after buying an additional 675,340 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,141,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $517,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

