MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in MetLife by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.85.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 666,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.28. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $79.34.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

