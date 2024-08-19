Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microequities Asset Management Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Microequities Asset Management Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
About Microequities Asset Management Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Microequities Asset Management Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Archer Aviation Stumbles on Q2 Earnings, But Potential Remains
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AST SpaceMobile Surges 50% Space Broadband Cellular Launch Nears
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- This Early-Stage Biotech Stock Is Up 400% — Should You Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Microequities Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microequities Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.