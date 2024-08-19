Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Shares of MU traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,798,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,358,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.53. The company has a market cap of $118.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.35 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.63 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

