MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Shares Gap Up to $9.96

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $10.19. MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 26,815 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66.
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (DULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. DULL was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
