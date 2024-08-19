Mizuho Begins Coverage on Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.42% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lineage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.22.
In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.
